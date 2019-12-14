Maryland Hall to launch ArtyFacts program in January

Maryland Hall launches its first bilingual arts integration program this January for young children called ArtyFacts. There are three 15-week ArtyFacts class theme options that provide pathways to learning that are developmentally appropriate for pre-k and kindergarteners.

Each class includes stories, music time, art projects, yoga, movement, and dramatic play, while introducing beginner Spanish vocabulary through songs and stories.

“The arts encourage joyful, active learning for our children, helping them to enthusiastically absorb, remember and apply what they’re learning,” says Laura Brino, lead teacher for the ArtyFacts classes.Brino is Maryland Hall’s outreach coordinator, overseeing many youth programs. She previously worked for Anne Arundel County Public Schools both as a visual arts teacher and an arts integration specialist.

“We’ve developed three broad themes to help children develop their imagination, literacy skills and creative problem solving while engaged in a diverse, fun and safe classroom,” she added.

The three ArtyFacts class themes include:

Mini ArtyFacts: Our Natural World (Tuesdays 9:15am-12:15pm)

Mini artists will explore the many exciting facets of our natural world. Through visual arts, music and movement, students will learn about the weather, solar system, habitats, animals and insects over the course of 15 weeks.

Mini ArtyFacts: The Traveling Artist (Thursdays 9:15am-12:15pm)

Mini artists will explore famous artists from around the world. Through visual arts, music and movement, students will learn about different cultures, artists, and significant artwork over the course of 15 weeks.

Mini ArtyFacts: Nursery Rhymes (Fridays 9:15am-12:15pm)

Mini artists will explore nursery rhymes and let the traditional poems and imagery guide their learning. Through visual arts, music and movement, students will learn about a new nursery rhyme each week, creating artifacts that are inspired by the stories over the course of 15 weeks.

Estefani Castro is the teaching assistant and bilingual lead for ArtyFacts. Castro will encourage speakers of both English and Spanish to explore creatively and use bilingual storytelling to introduce concepts.

Learn more at marylandhall.org.

