“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Baysox praise Congress son effort to save Minor League Baseball

| December 14, 2019, 01:28 PM

Rams Head

The Bowie Baysox have praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that has been organized by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball (MLB) from eliminating 42 minor league franchises, nearly one quarter of all minor league teams around the country.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort to cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” said Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross.

While the Bowie Baysox were not on the list of teams facing the possibility of elimination under the MLB proposal, the Baysox will remain vigilant and united with all Minor League Baseball teams in opposition to the MLB plan.

Minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans. They support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.

“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” said Shallcross. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”

Rams Head

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here