April 30, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Arundel Rivers Federation + Chrysalis House = Healing In Nature

On this Earth Day, Arundel Rivers Federation joined Chrysalis House Inc. (CHI) and dozens of volunteers for a planting event to create a natural healing space for their clients. Over 200 native trees and shrubs were planted as the first phase of a project to create a therapeutic nature trail on the grounds of the Chrysalis House in Crownsville, Maryland.

The Chrysalis House is a non-profit provider of substance use disorder and mental health services to women across Maryland serving 140 clients annually. Today’s event was the first stage of a larger project to create a nature trail in an area of meadow located on the 8.1-acre Crownsville property adjacent to the Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park. The therapeutic nature trail will afford the organization’s inpatient and outpatient clients a safe place to walk and connect with nature in a private setting without having to leave campus.   

Robin Rickard, CEO of Chrysalis House Inc. commented “We are thrilled to be planting 200 trees with clients, staff, and community volunteers on Earth Day 2023 for phase one of our Therapeutic Walking and Nature Trail project. Our partnership with Arundel Rivers Federation is extremely important in the reforestation of the meadow and we look forward to working with them to bring this project to fruition. This is an important first step of what will be a signature project for Chrysalis House that will offer our clients a healthy opportunity in their recovery journey.”

Arundel Rivers Federation is a non-profit environmental organization that works to protect, preserve, and restore the South, West, and Rhode Rivers in Anne Arundel County.  The reforestation project will intercept rainwater falling near the headwaters of the South River, protecting the river and the Chesapeake Bay. Arundel Rivers secured funding for this project through a Anne Arundel County reforestation grant provided by the Chesapeake Bay Trust.

“The best kind of restoration is the kind that heals and nurtures our watersheds and ourselves,” said Arundel Rivers’ Executive Director, Matt Johnston. “Arundel Rivers is honored to have the opportunity to partner with Chrysalis House to plant these trees that will protect the South River and provide a protected, natural space for clients.”

If You Aren't Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News!

SpongeBob SquarePants Coming to Monsignor Slade
