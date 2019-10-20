Graduation dates announced for Anne Arundel County schools

Members of the Class of 2020 at 11 county high schools will break new ground this spring when they become the first to receive their diplomas at the new Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills.

The ceremonies are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live! Casino & Hotel, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. Ceremonies will be held from June 1 through 4 at the Event Center.

Content Continues Below

“This is just an outstanding arrangement for us to be able to bring such a milestone moment in the lives of our graduates home to our county,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “Live! has been a phenomenal partner as we have worked through the many logistics involved with this transition, and I think our graduates and our parents are going to be absolutely thrilled.”

Meade High School will be the first class to walk across the Live! stage, with that school’s ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 1. Annapolis High School will cap things off with a 5 p.m. ceremony on Thursday, June 4.

“We are pleased to provide the Live! Event Center as a home for Anne Arundel County graduates and their families, who for so long had to travel far outside the county to hold their ceremonies,” said Anthony Faranca, General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel. “Community and family are at the core of our corporate culture, and I can’t think of a better way to showcase our commitment than through sharing these special moments with our neighbors.”

The schedule of graduations at the Live! Event Center is as follows:

Monday, June 1: Meade High School, 9 a.m.; Severna Park High School, 1 p.m.; and South River High School, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2: Arundel High School, 9 a.m.; Chesapeake High School, 1 p.m.; and Broadneck High School, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3: North County High School, 9 a.m.; and Southern High School, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 4: Old Mill High School, 9 a.m.; Glen Burnie High School, 1 p.m.; and Annapolis High School, 5 p.m.

Other graduation dates are:

Northeast High School, 9 a.m. on Friday, May 29, in the school stadium.

Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at the school.

Chesapeake Science Point, 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, in the auditorium at Severna Park High School.

Evening High School, 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, in the auditorium at Severna Park High School.

Central Special School, 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at the school.

Ruth Parker Eason School, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at the school.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB