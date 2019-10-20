The Subdudes and Ana Popovic at Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms
Tuesday, January 7
8pm | $15
The Hot Sardines
Friday, January 17
8pm | $39.50
Scary Pockets
Saturday, February 22
8:30pm | $26.50
*VIP Meet & Greet packages available
Ana Popovic
Sunday, February 23
8pm | $39.50
Kat Edmonson
Saturday, March 28
8pm | $25
The Music of Cream – Disraeli Gears Tour
Tuesday, April 7
8pm | $45
Walter Beasley
Sunday, May 24
8pm | $39.50
The Subdudes
Saturday & Sunday, May 30 & 31
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra
10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)
10/22 The Bros. Landreth w. Brothers Keeper
10/23 Jesse Cook
10/24 The Doo Wop Project
10/25 Macy Gray
10/26 Jay And The Americans
10/27 Incognito and Bluey present Citrus Sun
10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa
10/30 Bret Michaels
11/01 Jon Mclaughlin: Me & My Piano Tour w. Sawyer
11/02 Oleta Adams
11/03 Joseph Arthur *All Ages Matinee
11/03 Paul Thorn
11/04 Los Straitjackets
11/06 The Capitol Steps
11/07 The Manhattan Transfer
11/08 – 11/10 Crack The Sky
11/09 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer *All Ages Matinee
11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes
11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar
11/13 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt
11/14 Eddie From Ohio
11/15 Brian Newman
11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)
11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone
11/19 Eric Gales
11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair
11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack
11/22 Lee Ritenour
11/23 Suzy Bogguss
11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall
11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee
11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour
11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall
11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour
11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier
11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch
11/30 Christmas with the Celts
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
