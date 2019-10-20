The Subdudes and Ana Popovic at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms

Tuesday, January 7

8pm | $15

The Hot Sardines

Friday, January 17

8pm | $39.50

Scary Pockets

Saturday, February 22

8:30pm | $26.50

*VIP Meet & Greet packages available

Ana Popovic

Sunday, February 23

8pm | $39.50

Kat Edmonson

Saturday, March 28

8pm | $25

The Music of Cream – Disraeli Gears Tour

Tuesday, April 7

8pm | $45

Walter Beasley

Sunday, May 24

8pm | $39.50

The Subdudes

Saturday & Sunday, May 30 & 31

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra

10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)

10/22 The Bros. Landreth w. Brothers Keeper

10/23 Jesse Cook

10/24 The Doo Wop Project

10/25 Macy Gray

10/26 Jay And The Americans

10/27 Incognito and Bluey present Citrus Sun

10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa

10/30 Bret Michaels

11/01 Jon Mclaughlin: Me & My Piano Tour w. Sawyer

11/02 Oleta Adams

11/03 Joseph Arthur *All Ages Matinee

11/03 Paul Thorn

11/04 Los Straitjackets

11/06 The Capitol Steps

11/07 The Manhattan Transfer

11/08 – 11/10 Crack The Sky

11/09 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer *All Ages Matinee

11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes

11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

11/13 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt

11/14 Eddie From Ohio

11/15 Brian Newman

11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)

11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone

11/19 Eric Gales

11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair

11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack

11/22 Lee Ritenour

11/23 Suzy Bogguss

11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall

11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee

11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall

11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour

11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier

11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch

11/30 Christmas with the Celts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

