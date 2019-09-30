Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer at Rams Head On Stage — MUST SEE
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Brandon ‘Taz‘ Niederauer
Saturday, November 9
1pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
Laine Hardy
Sunday, November 24
1pm | $45
*All Ages Matinee
A Very Merry Drag Brunch
Saturday, November 30
12:30pm | $20
Musiq Soulchild
Wednesday, January 1
6pm & 9pm | $60
Taimane
Sunday, January 19
7:30pm | $22.50
Gaelic Storm
Tuesday & Wednesday, February 11 & 12
8pm | $40
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/30 Greg Laswell
10/01 Justin Townes Earle w. Jesse Malin
10/02 Sister Hazel
10/02 Rams Head Presents Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6 at Maryland Hall
10/03 Paul Reed Smith Band with Kevin Walker, Williams Julius “Juju” House & Benjie Porecki
10/04 The Doobie Others: A Tribute to The Doobie Brothers
10/05 Mason Jennings *All Ages Matinee
10/05 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
10/06 Langhorne Slim w. Katie Pruitt
10/06 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall
10/07 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
10/08 Keiko Matsui
10/09 Rickie Lee Jones
10/10 Renaissance
10/11 Phil Vassar: Hitsteria Tour
10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee
10/12 Jimmie Vaughan
10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall
10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee
10/13 TIFFANY
10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)
10/15 + 16 JJ Grey
10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour
10/18 Hiroshima
10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears
10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra
10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)
10/22 The Bros. Landreth
10/23 Jesse Cook
10/24 The Doo Wop Project
10/25 Macy Gray
10/26 Jay And The Americans
10/27 Splash’N Boots *All Ages Matinee
10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa
10/30 Bret Michaels
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
