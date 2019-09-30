“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer at Rams Head On Stage — MUST SEE

| September 30, 2019, 10:48 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

 

Brandon ‘Taz‘ Niederauer

Saturday, November 9

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

 

Laine Hardy

Sunday, November 24

1pm | $45

*All Ages Matinee

 

A Very Merry Drag Brunch

Saturday, November 30

12:30pm | $20

 

Musiq Soulchild

Wednesday, January 1

6pm & 9pm | $60

 

Taimane

Sunday, January 19

7:30pm | $22.50

 

Gaelic Storm

Tuesday & Wednesday, February 11 & 12

8pm | $40

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/30 Greg Laswell

10/01 Justin Townes Earle w. Jesse Malin

10/02 Sister Hazel

10/02 Rams Head Presents Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6 at Maryland Hall

10/03 Paul Reed Smith Band with Kevin Walker, Williams Julius “Juju” House & Benjie Porecki

10/04 The Doobie Others: A Tribute to The Doobie Brothers

10/05 Mason Jennings *All Ages Matinee

10/05 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

10/06 Langhorne Slim w. Katie Pruitt

10/06 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

10/07 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

10/08 Keiko Matsui

10/09 Rickie Lee Jones

10/10 Renaissance

10/11 Phil Vassar: Hitsteria Tour

10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee

10/12 Jimmie Vaughan

10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall

10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee

10/13 TIFFANY

10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

10/15 + 16 JJ Grey

10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour

10/18 Hiroshima

10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears

10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra

10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)

10/22 The Bros. Landreth

10/23 Jesse Cook

10/24 The Doo Wop Project

10/25 Macy Gray

10/26 Jay And The Americans

10/27 Splash’N Boots *All Ages Matinee

10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa

10/30 Bret Michaels

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here