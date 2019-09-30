Hospice of the Chesapeake to offer variety of events to deal with grief and loss

As part of its family-centered grief program, Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of events this fall and winter. From workshops for people who are mourning the death of their four-legged friend to finding ways to get through the holidays without your loved one, people in the community can find a way to learn about grief that suits their needs.

Fall Grief Yoga will be facilitated by Cathy Rees from The Yoga Center of Columbia and held on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena, Maryland. Adults can participate with either a chair or a mat and learn how yoga can help people in the grief process. The session will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The cost for each session is $10.

Pet Loss Workshop is a small group workshop that helps people explore the loss of their beloved pet and is free to attend. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat, 439 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, Maryland. To register, call Dogwood Acres at 410-798-4776.

Cocoa & Collage is a family event that will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Prince George's County office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250 in Largo, Maryland. It is an opportunity for families or individuals to spend an evening creating a collage honoring the memory of loved one. People are invited to bring pictures they have of their loved ones to share or use in collage. Collage materials, cocoa and extra marshmallows will be provided. The cost is $10.

Living with Loss through the Holidays is a workshop that offers support, honors memories and explores coping strategies during the holiday season. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena. The cost is $10 and includes a light dinner.

Healing Arts Informational Evening is a free opportunity for anyone to learn about the many offerings of our Healing Arts programs and how they can be a positive part of daily life. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena.

Registration is required for all programs and, unless otherwise noted, can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

