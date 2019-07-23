Police nab 8 in Anne Arundel DUI enforcement

Police removed five impaired drivers from Anne Arundel County roads during “Checkpoint Strikeforce” this past weekend. In addition, three individuals were arrested for CDS violations.

Nineteen Maryland State Troopers, three Maryland Transportation Authority Officers and three Maryland Department of Natural Resource Police Officers participated in the sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol in Anne Arundel County. The sobriety checkpoint was conducted on MD Route 450 (Governor Ritchie Highway) north of Ritchie Road in Annapolis. During the 2 hour and 34 minute initiative, a total of 501 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and an additional 44 vehicles were stopped on highways in the Annapolis area. A total of five drivers were subsequently arrested for impaired driving and three individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack, Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Maryland Department of Natural Resource Police, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA), participated in the operation. The Maryland State Police SPIDRE, or State Police Impaired Driving Effort team, also coordinated with law enforcement partners to conduct the initiative.

“Checkpoint Strikeforce” educates drivers on the dangers associated with driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both. The Maryland State Police want to remind all citizens and motorists, if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, plan on having a sober designated driver. Maryland State Police encourages everyone to obey all traffic laws which results in Maryland roads and highways safer for all travelers.

