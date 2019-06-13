Hogan to Mnuchin: Put Harriet on the $20 bill

Governor Larry Hogan sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, urging the federal administration to reconsider its decision to delay the release of the Harriet Tubman twenty-dollar bill. The governor cited concerns that, while the release was originally slated for 2020, “citizens across Maryland and the country will instead have to wait nearly a decade for this new bill to reach general circulation.”

“Dorchester County, Maryland is incredibly proud to be a steward of Harriet Tubman’s lasting legacy, but her influence reaches far beyond the borders of our great state,” wrote Governor Hogan. “I hope that your department will reconsider its decision and instead join our efforts to promptly memorialize Tubman’s life and many achievements.”

Tubman overcame abuse, war, chronic illness, and extreme injustice to make her mark on American history as a suffragette, an abolitionist, and a Civil War veteran. People from across the nation and around the world have shown great interest in preserving and promoting her story. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitors Center in Church Creek, which Governor Hogan marked the grand opening of in 2017, receives hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from all 50 states and over 60 countries.

“She dedicated her life in selfless service to others and to the cause of freedom,” the governor said. “Her unbelievable acts of heroism, courage, and sacrifice have more than earned her rightful place among our nation’s most pivotal leaders. She deserves this honor.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB