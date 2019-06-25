Ft. Meade to celebrate Independence Day on Friday, June 28th

Fort George G. Meade will host the annual Red, White and Blue celebration on Friday, June 28 at 4p.m. The event is free and open to the public for a night out of fun with service men and women at Fort Meade’s McGlachlin Parade Field.

Each year several thousand participants attend. This year you can expect live music selections from The School of Rock Band, 229th Maryland Army National Guard Band: The Adjutant General’s Own and the Jukebox Heroes.

The event is family friendly, offering ride and play all day wrists bands for $5 in advance and $8 at the event. Some attractions include a swing ride, pirate ship, turbo tubs, whirly bird, and mini golf.

More than 15 vendors will offer an array of food and beverage items like beer, fried Twinkies, barbecue, kettle corn, tacos and Asian cuisine.

All visitors who do not have a military ID must enter through the gate at 902 Reece Road, Fort Meade.

Please leave your pets at home. Sparklers, firecrackers, glass bottles and grills are prohibited. Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, coolers, and small canopies are welcomed.

The fireworks showcase will begin approximately at 9:30 pm.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB