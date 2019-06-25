Brooklyn Park Farmer’s Market in full swing

Residents in the northern part of Anne Arundel County will have access to fresh fruits and vegetables as well as resources from a variety of county agencies again his year thanks to the continued partnership between Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, and Shlagel Farms.

The fourth annual Brooklyn Park Farmers Market kicked off on Monday, June 17, in the parking lot at Brooklyn Park Middle School, located at 200 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn Park. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday through August 26 and is open to the public.

“This is more than just an outreach for us and our partners, it is a way to create well-rounded residents and communities of wellness,” Schools Superintendent George Arlotto said. “The benefits of this market, both in terms of nutrition and resources, are just enormous.”

Dr. Arlotto and County Executive Steuart Pittman will be on hand on June 17 to officially open the market.

In addition to the Department of Health, the following County agencies take part in the market: Anne Arundel County Fire Department; Anne Arundel County Police Department’ Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities; Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks; Anne Arundel County Public Library; and the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB