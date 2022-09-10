Local Business Spotlight: St. John’s College and Nora Demleitner

There’s a somewhat new president in town, and we decided to speak with her. Nora Demleitner is the new President of St. John’s College, having just arrived in town in January.

We discuss the college–past, present, and future. How similar the USNA and St. John’s actually are. Renovation of the Key Auditorium, and if the annual Annapolis Cup Croquet Match will return this year and be open to the public!

We also learned how a lawyer and former Law School Dean makes the jump to St. John’s College!

Welcome to Annapolis, Ms. Demleitner; we’re glad to have you!

Have a listen!

