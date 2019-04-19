National Cannabis Festival at RFK tomorrow. Tickets still available!

The National Cannabis Festival announced Ludacris​, Action Bronson​, and DJ Biz Markie as headliners for the fourth-annual music, art, and advocacy festival celebrating the legalization of cannabis in Washington, DC, Maryland, and other states.

The one-day festival takes place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds with mini-concerts and events for annual VIP members occurring each month leading up to the festival date. Advanced tickets are available for those 21 & up for $40 and up with VIP packages available through the festival website at nationalcannabisfestival.com/tickets.

The 2019 NCF music line-up includes Ludacris, Action Bronson, DJ Biz Markie, Backyard Band, Strykers Posse, Black Masala and DJ Farrah Flosscett!

The 2019 Education Pavilion will feature a variety of panel discussions, demonstrations, and awards ceremonies. The Exhibitor Fair will host hundreds of vendors and of course there will be the ever popular Education, Wellness, Grow and Hemp Pavilions.

Got an idea for a new business. Pitch it at the Canna Tank and you could win $1000 in start-up money!

The Change Makers Award recognizes policymakers on the state of federal level who have advocated for ending cannabis prohibition in the interest of fiscal policy, personal liberty, medical alternatives, and/or equal justice.

In early 2015 a group of cannabis policy advocates, business leaders and enthusiasts joined together around the idea to host the National Cannabis Festival (NCF), an event celebrating progress on legalization in DC and across the nation. They envisioned creating an event recognizing the spirit of the cannabis movement and the non-profit groups that have worked to influence state and federal legislators, paving the way for growth of both industry and repeal of prohibition policies. In 2016, 5,000 people from 30 states and Washington, DC attended the festival. Last year, more than 20,000 attended.

Visit nationalcannabisfestival.com for more info.

