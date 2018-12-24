“Herrmann
http://bit.ly/HerrmannDec112018= Dec 11 to?
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Man assaulted, robbed, by group on Main Street in Annapolis

| December 24, 2018
Rams Head

Yesterday afternoon around 530pm, a man was walking along the 200 block of Main Street in Annapolis when he was approached by a group of 5 or 6 men who assaulted him and stole money from his wallet. The 200 block is between Conduit Street and Church Circle.

The police department has not release any additional details on the suspects who are still at large.

This mid-day robbery comes on the heels of a woman who was robbed at knifepoint in the City’s Knighton garage at 10pm on December 20th.

Rams Head

 

 

 

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here