Man assaulted, robbed, by group on Main Street in Annapolis

Yesterday afternoon around 530pm, a man was walking along the 200 block of Main Street in Annapolis when he was approached by a group of 5 or 6 men who assaulted him and stole money from his wallet. The 200 block is between Conduit Street and Church Circle.

The police department has not release any additional details on the suspects who are still at large.

This mid-day robbery comes on the heels of a woman who was robbed at knifepoint in the City’s Knighton garage at 10pm on December 20th.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB