Daily News Brief | January 9, 2024

There’s a big storm coming our way and flooding is expected. Schools will close two hours early this afternoon. County Executive Pittman has appointed the County’s first Director of the Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources. Governor Moore has created a sub-cabinet for Artificial Intelligence and established a cyber-security task force. Some additional details on the Flamant to InGrano transition. And free tickets to two shows at Rams Head On Stage for ticket Tuesday!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

As anyone who knows me knows, I really have a dislike and fear of dentists. But I am also really digging Morabito Family Dentistry in West Annapolis–never felt more comfortable with a dentist my entire life. Now, my wallet likely disagrees, but I will lay that at the feet of Delta Dental Insurance!

The National Weather Service warns of an approaching storm in Annapolis with a high risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and downtown. Expected between January 9 and 10, flooding predictions vary from 2.6 to 4.8 feet above normal levels. Compromise Street closure is likely at 3.1 feet, and downtown disruptions may occur. Strong winds could worsen flooding and push the water up the Bay. Some have said this may be the worst flooding since Isabel. Be prepared; residents are advised to secure loose items and check their homes and businesses. BGE is also preparing for power outages. And do stay tuned; George will have more on this in just a bit!

In response to the weather, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools will close two hours early on January 9 due to heavy rain, strong winds, and deteriorating road conditions. Afternoon half-day ECI classes, all afterschool activities, and Board of Education budget hearings are canceled. They will be evaluating conditions throughout the day in order to make a decision on any delays or cancellations on Wednesday.

County Executive Steuart Pittman has appointed Alison Flores as the County’s first Director of the Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources in Anne Arundel County. The office aims to better serve diverse communities, addressing unique needs and concerns. And to be honest, I thought we had one of these–but apparently not!

Yesterday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order addressing the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in state government to emphasize fairness, equity, and individual privacy. He also created an AI subcabinet to develop guardrails for AI use. Additionally, he announced the formation of a Maryland Cybersecurity Task Force and other technology-related initiatives.

Here is a bit more about the Flamant to InGrano transition in West Annapolis. We learned that Flamant owner Frederik DePue sold the business and the building for $1.9 million. After some repairs and refreshing, the new restaurant hopes to be open sometime in February. And I was over there at the dentist today, and it looks like Chessie’s Wharf is also very close to opening as well!

