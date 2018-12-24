Frontier Airlines comes back to BWI

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport today welcomed the announcement that Frontier Airlines plans to start nonstop service to Denver, Colorado on March 14, 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Frontier Airlines, which will provide new travel options and more low fares for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This new service is an excellent fit, as Frontier is a low-fare leader in the industry and BWI Marshall Airport remains the low-cost gateway to Maryland and the entire National Capital region.”

Frontier will initially offer four weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall Airport and Denver International Airport. The airline will operate the flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft.

“We are proud to bring our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right to Baltimore, which will be the 105th city in Frontier’s network,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s new service to Denver will make air travel more accessible and affordable for everyone in the greater Baltimore-Washington area. We look forward to making it easier for people to fly, and for people to fly more often.”

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. Following three-straight record years, passenger traffic has continued to grow in 2018. Through September 2018, the airport has set new monthly passenger records in 38 of the past 39 months.

Frontier is the second new airline in 2018 to announce entry into the BWI Marshall Airport market. Icelandair announced in January 2018 that it would begin nonstop service between BWI Marshall and Reykjavik, Iceland. The Icelandair service began in May 2018.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS