Annapolis Property Services hits milestone

Annapolis Property Services (APS) has achieved the major milestone of having 500 properties under active management. The company, which was founded in 2003 by owner/operator Peter Cook, is the leading property management company in the Annapolis area and Anne Arundel County.

APS specializes in long-term (minimum one-year lease) residential property management of condos, townhouses and single-family homes, and is committed to connecting responsible property owners with quality residents. APS has built a solid team of 11 employees that support steady, sustainable growth.

A focus on quality and service

What sets APS apart is its consistent delivery of quality services to owners and residents. The company’s focus and goals include:

Completing all tenant selection in-house – which means APS is fully vested in finding the right tenants for a property.

Handling all aspects of all property under management, which includes covering a 24-hour emergency line, property showings and walkthroughs, and a dedicated maintenance team.

Offering a simple fee structure with no hidden fees.

Embracing technology – specifically using video for all property tours and move in/out condition reports, online maintenance scheduling, and cloud-based resident and owner access software.

Long-term members of NARPM (National Association of Residential Property Managers) and operate within its code of ethics.

APS was founded by Peter and Nicola Cook in 2003 with the specific goal of catering to overseas and out-of-state landlords with homes in the Annapolis and surrounding areas. The company grew rapidly from 3 homes in 2003 to 250 homes in 2011.

To accommodate that growth and streamline operations, APS grew their management team, implemented property management software, and expanded their office space from their original basement location to their current offices in Annapolis. The company’s early embrace of technology has led to their being 100% cloud-based and fully paperless today.

Cook says that the success of APS was driven by innovative sales and human resources strategies that include the following:

Handling all new tenant advertising and search in-house without needing to rely on third-party realtors for tenant placement. This allows APS to work directly with all prospective residents to more efficiently identify the right property for their needs.

Focusing on their core competency of long-term leases. The company does not offer leases less than 12 months, furnished rental options, or commercial properties.

Stressing teamwork. All team members hold salaried positions without individual commission or bonus plans. Everything is team based.

Training and promoting from within whenever possible.

Rewarding longevity for team members with an increasing number of paid vacation days.

In addition, Peter Cook’s extensive background in marine engineering, sales, and brand management enabled him to help guide the growth and success of APS.

Today, with 11 employees and an ambitious business plan, APS is looking to the future. The company will continue to focus on system improvement, team development, and identifying new ways to improve the landlord and renter experience. Additionally, APS will seek ways to offer additional services and optional rental guarantees to property owners while offering residents simpler and faster solutions to leasing and maintenance requests.

