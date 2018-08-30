Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Lita Ford

Tuesday, September 25

8pm| $49.50

George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

Wednesday, September 26

8pm| $24.50

Dwele

Wednesday, December 19

8pm| $55

High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

Saturday, December 29

8:30pm| $25

Average White Band

Friday, April 19

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/30 Bob James

08/31 The Classic Rock Experience

09/01 Art Sherrod Jr

09/02 Secret Society

09/04 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall

09/04 Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live

09/06 John Cowan w. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

09/07 The Rogues & The Shamrogues

09/08 Pat McGee Band w. Keaton Simons

09/09 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/09 Freddie Jackson

09/10 Bret Michaels

09/11 Ana Popovic

09/12 Teitur w. Jenn Grinels

09/14 Stanley Clarke

09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee

09/16 Jonathan Butler

09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

