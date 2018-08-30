Lita Ford, Average White Band headed to Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Lita Ford
Tuesday, September 25
8pm| $49.50
George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners
Wednesday, September 26
8pm| $24.50
Dwele
Wednesday, December 19
8pm| $55
High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
Saturday, December 29
8:30pm| $25
Average White Band
Friday, April 19
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
08/30 Bob James
08/31 The Classic Rock Experience
09/01 Art Sherrod Jr
09/02 Secret Society
09/04 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall
09/04 Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live
09/06 John Cowan w. Darin & Brooke Aldridge
09/07 The Rogues & The Shamrogues
09/08 Pat McGee Band w. Keaton Simons
09/09 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall
09/09 Freddie Jackson
09/10 Bret Michaels
09/11 Ana Popovic
09/12 Teitur w. Jenn Grinels
09/14 Stanley Clarke
09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee
09/16 Jonathan Butler
09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals
09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller
09/20 Mediaeval Baebes
09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph
09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee
09/22 Pressing Strings
09/23 Euge Groove
09/25 Lita Ford
09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners
09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience
09/28 Hiroshima
09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts
