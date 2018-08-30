USNA preparations and info for Sen. John McCain’s funeral

The funeral and burial services for Senator John McCain to be held Sunday, Sept. 2, will be closed to the public and the media at the request of the McCain family.

In an effort to respect the family’s wishes, the Naval Academy will make the following changes to normal operations Sunday, Sept. 2:

o Gate 3 and Gate 8 will be closed to incoming vehicles at 1 p.m. (Gate 1 will remain open to all vehicles for the duration of the day).

o Gate 3 and Gate 8 will be closed to all pedestrians, to include the turnstile access point at Gate 3. (Gate 1 will remain open to all pedestrians)

o Those persons who typically exercise on the yard (runners, walkers, dog-walkers, etc.) are discouraged to do so after 1 p.m. due to the limited access and shortened routes. However, the loop around Farragut Field and Dewey Seawall accessed by Gate 1 will remain open.

o The museum at Preble Hall will be closed all day Sunday and will re-open Monday as previously scheduled.

o The Visitor Center and Gift Shop will remain open, but no tours will be offered Sunday. There will be limited access to the yard by all visitors. Changes include: No access to the chapel, crypt, museum, and Gate 3 beginning at 1 p.m. Tour groups from the City of Annapolis who typically enter the yard for tours, will not access the yard for tours Sunday.

o Hospital Point (to include the cemetery, athletic fields, footbridge and seawall areas) will be closed to all personnel.

o Marine traffic is requested to remain clear of College Creek.