USNA preparations and info for Sen. John McCain’s funeral
The funeral and burial services for Senator John McCain to be held Sunday, Sept. 2, will be closed to the public and the media at the request of the McCain family.
In an effort to respect the family’s wishes, the Naval Academy will make the following changes to normal operations Sunday, Sept. 2:
- USNA will remain open to the public as usual Sunday morning, and will change to limited public access beginning at 1 p.m.
- Beginning at 1 p.m., the following restrictions will be in place:
o Gate 3 and Gate 8 will be closed to incoming vehicles at 1 p.m. (Gate 1 will remain open to all vehicles for the duration of the day).
o Gate 3 and Gate 8 will be closed to all pedestrians, to include the turnstile access point at Gate 3. (Gate 1 will remain open to all pedestrians)
o Those persons who typically exercise on the yard (runners, walkers, dog-walkers, etc.) are discouraged to do so after 1 p.m. due to the limited access and shortened routes. However, the loop around Farragut Field and Dewey Seawall accessed by Gate 1 will remain open.
o The museum at Preble Hall will be closed all day Sunday and will re-open Monday as previously scheduled.
o The Visitor Center and Gift Shop will remain open, but no tours will be offered Sunday. There will be limited access to the yard by all visitors. Changes include: No access to the chapel, crypt, museum, and Gate 3 beginning at 1 p.m. Tour groups from the City of Annapolis who typically enter the yard for tours, will not access the yard for tours Sunday.
o Hospital Point (to include the cemetery, athletic fields, footbridge and seawall areas) will be closed to all personnel.
o Marine traffic is requested to remain clear of College Creek.
- Road closures outside of USNA Gates for the funeral procession/motorcade route will be released Saturday, Sept. 1.
- Sunday morning religious services in the Chapel will occur as previously scheduled.
- Drydock Restaurant in Dahlgren Hall will remain open for normal operating hours.
- Navy sports events will play as scheduled. Visit www.navysports.com for more info.
