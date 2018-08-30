APD Explorers earn perfect scores at national conference

In July, Explorer’s from the Annapolis Police Explorer Post #199 participated in the National Law Enforcement Explorer’s Conference hosted by Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. Two achieved perfect scores in the police mountain biking competition and one achieved the fastest time on the non-emergency vehicle course. The National Conference is a week long event held every other year. Law Enforcement Explorers from around the country compete against each other in police related scenarios and events.

During the week the Explorer’s competed in several individual events to include a 9mm pistol shoot, air pistol competition, physical fitness training, police mountain biking, and non-emergency vehicle driving. Explorers Nick Russo and Andrew James completed the police mountain biking competition with a perfect score. Explorer Russo also had the fastest time throughout the entire conference in the non-emergency vehicle course.

One of the scenarios assigned to the post was Crisis Negotiation. Explorer Bianca Elliott was recognized by agents from the FBI Field Office in Boulder, CO as being the best negotiator throughout the week. Explorer Perry Runnels and Explorer advisors, Officers Paul Sullivan and Deborah Sauriol-Inoni, also attended the conference.

Law Enforcement Exploring and the Annapolis Police Explorer Post is a hands-on program open to young men and women who have completed the 8th grade and they can continue in the program until they reach 21 years of age. The program offers teens and young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition and other activities.

The Annapolis Police Explorer Post is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit program and relies solely on grants and donations to operate. For additional information to participate or make a donation please contact Officer Paul Sullivan with the Annapolis Police Department at [email protected] or (410) 268-9000.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB