Comptroller’s office wins award for innovative concepts

Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that his agency received two of six awards presented by the Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA) at its annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this month.

“I am very proud of my highly trained and professional staff and for the recognition the agency has garnered on behalf of Maryland’s taxpayers,” Comptroller Franchot said. “As the state’s chief fiscal officer, one of my top priorities is to make sure staff continually hones its leadership skills so the agency runs in the most efficient and effective ways possible. These two awards reflect the true meaning of my Three R’s of respect, responsiveness and results for the taxpayer.”

The awards recognized the agency’s Supervisor Enrichment Program facilitated by Sasha Vazquez and the Impact of Age Demographics on Tax Filing and Revenue Solution developed by Andrew Schaufele, Director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates. Deputy Comptroller Sharonne Bonardi, who recently was voted to serve on the Senior Executive Board of the FTA, accepted the awards on behalf of the Comptroller.

Award nominations were judged by a panel of former FTA Board of Trustees presidents who no longer work in state tax administration. Award winners were invited to make a presentation on their winning idea, approach or program.

Winning submissions were chosen from the most innovative, transferrable, effective and usable nominations that also “have that something special.” The awards program also gives members a forum to share outstanding success stories and for their peers to learn from creative thinking in tackling tax administration challenges.

Other state winners include: the Alabama Department of Revenue, the Florida Department of Revenue, the Washington State Department of Revenue and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

