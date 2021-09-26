Winter Family Fun (A Helpful Guide)

Winter is here, which means it’s time to wrap up warm and prepare for some family fun!

Winter is a special season. Family and friends come together, snow starts to fall from the sky, every store suddenly turns Christmas-themed, and you can’t go anywhere without hearing ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! It’s the type of magic that makes the world such a great place to be.

Naturally, winter is all about family. Up and down the country, children get excited the second it starts, so it’s only right that you make this winter one to remember.

Keep on reading for the ultimate winter family fun guide.

Go crazy and buy a boat!

For most families, the prospect of buying a boat is insane. After all, isn’t buying a boat an activity saved for billionaires like Jeff Bezos? Well, not anymore it isn’t.

Believe it or not, boats are incredibly affordable, these days. There are lots of entry-level boats, such as bay boats, that are perfect for families. You and your spouse will get to go for relaxing cruises in them, and you’ll be able to take your kids with you if they’re in the mood for an adventure.

The only major stumbling block that families face when buying a boat is storage. If you don’t have a large garage, or there’s no parking space in front of your home, knowing what to do with your boat can be difficult. But, as with most problems in life, there’s always a solution. In this case, all you’ll have to do is rent a storage area for your boat. You can do this via storagearea.com.

Head on a winter vacation (Disneyland, anyone?!)

Sure, summer vacations are fun, but they’re nowhere near as fun as winter ones.

Winter is the best season for family vacations, especially if you take a vacation close to Christmas time.

This year, lots of families will be heading to the most magical place on earth. That’s right: Disneyland.

Disneyland is the perfect winter vacation spot (if you’re lucky enough to get tickets). But if you can’t make it to Disneyland, there are plenty of other places for you to go, instead. For example, Iceland is regarded as one of the best countries to visit during the winter season, so it’s definitely worth considering.

Have cozzzy nights in at home

Winter isn’t always about going outside and exploring. After all, it’s freezing out there!

That’s why it’s a good idea to spend lots of super cozy nights in at home. You can toast marshmallows, stream movies, and even go the classic route by playing board games.

Go explore other towns

Lots of nearby towns will no doubt have winter fairs and other such events taking place, so make sure to go explore them during your weekends off.

Grab your skates

Who doesn’t love ice skating? This winter, grab your family skates and head to your local ice-skating rink, you’ll have a blast.

Have truly epic snowball fights

Lastly, providing it snows this year, you and your family need to have some epic snowball fights. Whether it’s at a nearby park or on your backyard, wrap up tightly, wear some gloves, and make memories to last a lifetime.

