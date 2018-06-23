Another record for the 10th Annual Paca Girlfriends Party

The 10th Annual Paca Girlfriends Flower Power Party kicked off on June 20th with more than 750 women descending on the William Paca House and Gardens. Thankfully the rain although threatening did not descend! Along with the event’s signature cocktail, the PacaTini, the sold out crowd indulged on gourmet food from some of the area’s premier caterers. Paca’s boisterously dressed “girlfriends” mingled throughout the gardens, enjoying live entertainment and a festive outdoor marketplace featuring home accessories; fashion elements; jewelry; health and beauty products; and worldwide walking tours. Spotted hobnobbing with the “girlfriends” were Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh!

All images © 2018 Glenn A. Miller Photography

The annual event is held each June and draws women from across the greater Annapolis area to celebrate the beauty and charm of the William Paca House and Garden, and to enjoy an evening of friendship, food, flowers and fun. The event was founded in 2009 by Judi Herrmann, president of Herrmann Advertising | Branding | Technology, in an effort to help Historic Annapolis raise funds and elevate community awareness of its many events, educational programs, activities and potential for the future. This year, the Paca Girlfriends Party raised more than $180,000 (a record and still climbing) for the non-profit organization. The Paca House and Gardens is a top destination for weddings and private events.

To learn more, view photos or to join the mailing list for next year, please visit www.PacaGirlfriends.com. Or to become a member of Historic Annapolis, please visit www.historicannapolis.org.

