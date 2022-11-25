Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Celebrate the Season with the Naval Academy Band’s Holiday by the Bay!

| November 25, 2022, 01:09 PM

The Naval Academy Band’s annual “Holiday by the Bay” concert will take place on Thursday, December 8th at 8:00 p.m. at the Main Chapel on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy.

The eclectic concert will feature multiple Naval Academy Band ensembles performing a variety of multicultural holiday favorites, from traditional to modern. The concert will also feature USNA Chapel Organist Monte Maxwell.

And of course, Santa Claus will pay a special visit to delight children of all ages with holiday cheer and a sweet treat.

The Main Chapel is located on the USNA yard at 121 Blake Road, just inside Gate 3, at Maryland Avenue. Gate 3 will remain open to pedestrians from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Drivers with Department of Defense I.D. may enter through Gate 1 or 8. Drivers without DOD I.D. are not permitted on Naval Academy grounds; however, handicapped visitors with proper decals will be permitted after a vehicle inspection.

Shuttle service from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium will be provided from 6:30-10:30 p.m. For shuttle information, visit https://www.usna.edu/Transportation/stadiumShuttle.php.

Naval Academy Band concerts are free and open to the public, with no tickets required.

For more information on this and other Naval Academy Band performances, please visit the band’s Facebook page, or call (410) 293-1262.

