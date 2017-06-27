Hogan announces new hires for 2018 re-election campaign

The Hogan-Rutherford campaign today announced the addition of two key players to their 2018 campaign team.

Ryan Reynolds, a native of Augusta, GA, will serve as campaign manager. Most recently a senior vice president at the Washington, D.C.-based polling and data analytics firm WPA Intelligence, Reynolds has served as a senior advisor to the campaign of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and as campaign manager to two congressional campaigns, including the successful 2014 reelection of Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KA).

Jim Barnett will serve as general consultant. Hailing from Vermont, Barnett served as the state’s Republican Party chairman and as a top advisor to Governor Jim Douglas during his upset 2002 victory and for his three subsequent reelection campaigns. He served as state director for Sen. John McCain’s come from behind victory in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, helping launch him to the 2008 Republican presidential nomination. Barnett also served as campaign manager for the 2012 campaign of Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown. Most recently, Barnett served as COO for Definers Public Affairs.

“At a time when most elected officials show no willingness to reach across the aisle and find common sense solutions, Governor Hogan’s steady, bipartisan leadership is a refreshing change,” said Reynolds. “Voters know and appreciate that he is keeping his promise to bring jobs back to Maryland, offering tax relief to hard working families, and fighting to end political corruption of all kinds. I am honored to help lead his campaign organization.”

“I am pleased that these two well-respected individuals will be leading my campaign organization as we look toward 2018,” said Governor Hogan. “While I’m proud of the progress we have made so far, there is much more work to do together to ensure that every Marylander who wants a job has a job, that working people can keep more of what they earn, and that every child has an equal opportunity for a great education. I’m grateful to Marylanders for their trust and will continue to work every day to earn their support.”

