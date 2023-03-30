March 30, 2023
Life In The Area

Rams Head On Stage Bringing Justin Hayward and The Wailers to Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Oh He Dead

Tuesday, May 2

8pm | $15 adv / $20 DOS

Pat Travers Band

Wednesday, June 14

8pm | $39.50

Justin Hayward

  1. Mike Dawes

Wednesday, June 21

8pm | $95

*VIP Tickets are offered via the artist website

Son Volt

  1. Peter Bruntnell

Monday, July 17

8pm | $30 adv / $35 DOS

**On Sale Friday, 3/31 at 10am

Adam Ezra Group

Wednesday, July 26

8pm | $22.50

Blitzen Trapper

Wednesday, August 16

8pm | $35

The Wailers

Sunday, September 10

8pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

04/01 Samara Joy

04/02 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Early Times

04/05 Rams Head Presents The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Maryland Hall

04/05 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Bowen*Young

04/06 Cowboy Mouth

04/07 The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!

04/08 Bob Schneider w. Ashley Ray

04/09 Carolyn Wonderland

04/11 Rams Head Presents An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at Maryland Hall

04/11 Scott Kirby Band

04/12 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

04/12 Trevor Hall

04/13 Booker T. Jones

04/14 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

04/15 + 16 Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs & Stories

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 The English Beat show added

04/22 The Steve Morse Band

04/23 DC’s Reflecting Fools

04/25 Suzanne Vega

04/27 Joe Pug w. Justin Baker

04/28 The Steeldrivers

04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

05/02 Oh He Dead

05/05 Vanessa Collier

05/06 The Natural Lines *All Ages Matinee

05/07 Kirk Whalum

05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren

05/10 The Quebe Sisters

05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton

05/12 The Iguanas

05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe

05/14 The Outlaws

05/16 Matt Schofield

05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda

05/18 The Gibson Brothers

05/19 Sierra Hull

05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper

05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou

05/24 Neal Francis

05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh

05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)

05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

