Rams Head On Stage Bringing Justin Hayward and The Wailers to Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Oh He Dead
Tuesday, May 2
8pm | $15 adv / $20 DOS
Pat Travers Band
Wednesday, June 14
8pm | $39.50
Justin Hayward
- Mike Dawes
Wednesday, June 21
8pm | $95
*VIP Tickets are offered via the artist website
Son Volt
- Peter Bruntnell
Monday, July 17
8pm | $30 adv / $35 DOS
**On Sale Friday, 3/31 at 10am
Adam Ezra Group
Wednesday, July 26
8pm | $22.50
Blitzen Trapper
Wednesday, August 16
8pm | $35
The Wailers
Sunday, September 10
8pm | $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson
04/01 Samara Joy
04/02 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Early Times
04/05 Rams Head Presents The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Maryland Hall
04/05 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Bowen*Young
04/06 Cowboy Mouth
04/07 The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!
04/08 Bob Schneider w. Ashley Ray
04/09 Carolyn Wonderland
04/11 Rams Head Presents An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at Maryland Hall
04/11 Scott Kirby Band
04/12 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
04/12 Trevor Hall
04/13 Booker T. Jones
04/14 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience
04/15 + 16 Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs & Stories
04/20 Average White Band
04/21 The English Beat show added
04/22 The Steve Morse Band
04/23 DC’s Reflecting Fools
04/25 Suzanne Vega
04/27 Joe Pug w. Justin Baker
04/28 The Steeldrivers
04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature
04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
05/02 Oh He Dead
05/05 Vanessa Collier
05/06 The Natural Lines *All Ages Matinee
05/07 Kirk Whalum
05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren
05/10 The Quebe Sisters
05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton
05/12 The Iguanas
05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe
05/14 The Outlaws
05/16 Matt Schofield
05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda
05/18 The Gibson Brothers
05/19 Sierra Hull
05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper
05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou
05/24 Neal Francis
05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh
05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)
05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com