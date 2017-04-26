South River’s Josh Carroll names AACPS Teacher of the Year

South River High School STEM teacher Josh Carroll, a 17-year Anne Arundel County Public Schools veteran who has spent his entire career at the high school level, was named 2016-17 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year at tonight’s 31st Annual Excellence in Education Awards.

The surprise announcement was the culminating moment at the event, presented annually in partnership by Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce. Kelly Rampmeyer, who teaches English, reading, and math at The Summit School in Edgewater, was named Independent Schools Teacher of the Year.

“The most important thing I can do to help a student achieve is to help that student understand that they have somebody caring about them, somebody wanting them to be successful,” Carroll said. “That starts with relationships. I am truly blessed to work at South River High School where we have a principal and administrative staff who believe in and value the power of relationships.”

Carroll is the second South River High School teacher to win the award since its inception in 1987, and will compete for Maryland State Teacher of the Year, which will be announced next fall. Jodie Hogan, a former Spanish teacher at South River, was named AACPS Teacher of the Year in 2012-13.

Forty-one educators from public and private schools were recognized during the event. Other finalists for this year’s Public Schools Teacher of the Year honor were: Sally PazyMiño Wilson, a second-grade teacher at Tyler Heights Elementary School; Stacey Scofield, media specialist at Mills-Parole Elementary School; Timothy Smith, physical education teacher at Folger McKinsey Elementary School; and Denise Stephanos, a math teacher at Arundel High School.

Deborah Flynn of St. Mary’s High School was the other finalist for Independent Schools Teacher of the Year.

Carroll began his career as an English teacher at Glen Burnie High School and moved to South River in 2006. He coordinated the school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program for six years before moving to the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program. His desire to impact as many students as possible led him into athletic coaching and mentorship. He has also become involved in curriculum writing.

“Josh challenges his students to think critically, to be creative, and to go beyond the obvious, while presenting material in the most interesting and engaging manner,” South River Principal William Myers said in a letter endorsing Carroll’s nomination.

BUSINESS PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

The event also spotlighted 21 businesses and community groups that have had significant impacts on students and schools throughout the county.

The Goshen Farm Preservation Society took home the honor of Business Partner of the Year for organizations with fewer than 50 employees. The group was nominated by Broadneck High School, where its members have worked diligently to ensure that students benefit from the historic property in Cape St. Claire. Society members have continually worked to expand the availability of the farm to benefit all students at Broadneck High School, including the AVID classes, art, botany, and those in Environmental Literacy Explorations courses.

Anne Arundel Community College’s Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute won the award for organizations with more than 50 employees for its work with Meade High School and its Homeland Security signature program.

The institute, under the direction of Dr. Tyrone Powers, bring the college’s resources to the high school and its cluster schools. The experience includes a “college immersion” day where all attendees sit in on college classes and hear lectures from industry professionals.