December 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Odenton Fire. ATV Crash. More Buses for Students. Pavilion for Maritime Museum.

An Odenton house fire leaves a woman in a burn center. A South County ATV crash sends a teenage girl to shock-trauma. School employees are getting $1000 bonuses, and 1,600 kids are getting buses. County Executive Pittman has shuffled his senior leadership a bit. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park will have a new pavilion in the spring–they broke ground today. The Chocolate Binge Festival is here, along with some other fun stuff next week.

Good morning; it’s Friday, December 2nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you got out and supported local businesses last night at Midnight Madness! If not, you have two more Thursdays to do it! Well, it is Friday, and there is a TON of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

An Odenton house fire has left a 67-year-old woman clinging to life in a burn center. Yesterday at about 2:30 am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to numerous calls from neighbors about the fire in the 2000 block of St. Michael’s Circle. They found heavy fire on arrival and several family members in the front of the home. Apparently, they had taken the woman from the upper floors to the lower ones but could not get her out–the firefighters were able to rescue her. It took an hour to put the fire under control, and due to high winds, it did spread to a neighboring townhome causing extensive damage. There were no other injuries reported aside from the one woman. Currently, investigators are trying to find out the cause and origin of the fire.

On Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old was riding an ATV and was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. This happened in south county on Mt. Zion-Marlboro Road a pair of dark-colored ATVs crossed the road from a private driveway, and a Honda struck the second ATV ejecting the teen. She was flown to shock-trauma with life-threatening injuries. Police have not determined exactly what happened and have not charged anyone in the incident.

Good news for students and good news for school employees. For the kids, the vans are going into service on Monday, and they will be able to provide transportation to nearly 1,600 students. To see if your route is one, we have a list on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, or you can go to aacps.org/buses. Now for the employees…all permanent AACPS employees will be getting a $1000 bonus. Now the thousand is for full-time, so if you are a part-time, permanent employee, it will be reduced proportionately.

And along with that good news, Dr. Bedell also announced that there will be a healthcare premium holiday reflected in the December 28th pay period–so no deductions for healthcare. In making the announcement, Bedell said, no matter your role, our students benefit from your dedication and passion. He said he realized it is a small gesture but said it was critically important to find ways to say thank you.

County Executive Pittman shuffled the deck chairs for his senior leadership. Some to fill the roles of the ones who recently resigned or retired. Christine Anderson will be the new Chief Administrative Officer; she was the Central Sevices Director. Comms director Jeff Amoros will become Chief of Staff. Renesha Alfonso will take over Amoros position as Comms Director, Vince Moulden will lose the Assistant part of his title and become the Director of Constituent Services, and James Kitchin, who held that role, is now a research and special initiatives director–whatever that is. And Jenny Proebstle, a communications and policy specialist, will be the deputy chief of staff.

And some exciting news from the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. We knew this was coming when they did not renew the Capital SUP lease, but they broke ground yesterday on what will be the Merrill Family Pavilion. The 2,600 square foot space will have a fireplace and offer space for outdoor education, overnights, family programs, and school field trips. I suspect it will also play a part in the various fun events held there, like the September Sunset Concert Series, which might now be able to be extended. There are a bunch of other amenities underway there, too–a pier to house the Wilma Lee in bad weather, an extended boardwalk to marry Back Creek with the land, and a few other things– very cool; they are all ADA compliant and accessible. Not sure of the exact start date, but they say it will be ready to roll by Spring 2023.

Events will start to slow down a bit as we head to the holidays and the winter, but this weekend is the Chocolate Binge Festival on West Street on Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. This came on the scene about 5 or 6 years ago, and I swung by to check it out, and it was SO jammed with people I bailed. It’s been a rousing success ever since, and they have figured out how to expand it and work for the crowds. Looking into next week, County Executive Pittman is being inaugurated at the site of the future Crownsville Memorial Park at the old hospital on Monday. Midnight Madness round 2 is Thursday. Army-Navy is next Saturday, as is the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade! So..just a heads up!

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, a conversation with the Hospice of the Chesapeake–not the whole hospice, just Becky! And then next week, Steve with Third Eye!

Of course, we must thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–hey, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that in just a bit.

