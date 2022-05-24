Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

SHA Recommends A Vehicle Walk Around Before Summer Sets In

| May 24, 2022, 10:27 AM

Photo by Sebastian Huxley on Unsplash

With vehicle travel nearing pre-pandemic levels and the start of the summer travel season approaching, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) recommends that drivers check their vehicles’ essential systems to prevent mechanical breakdowns. A simple “Five-Minute Walkaround” can potentially save hundreds or thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs.

“Each year, we see vehicle breakdowns during the hot days of summer that could have been avoided with a simple check prior to a trip,” said MDOT SHA Chief Operating Officer Andre Futrell.  “A vehicle check only takes a few minutes and can help avoid costly repairs and keep you on the road.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

In 2021, MDOT SHA highway response technicians provided nearly 36,000 motorist assists, most of them due to vehicle mechanical breakdowns. Common sense preventative maintenance can provide a level of vehicle protection for drivers who are preparing to travel by motor vehicle during the hot summer months.

Check the following essential vehicle systems:

  • Tires. Ensure there is adequate tire tread and no apparent defects. Also, make sure tire pressure is at the appropriate level.
  • Cooling system. Check the condition of the cooling hoses and that there are no radiator leaks. An easy way to check on this is to put a piece of plain brown cardboard under the radiator for an evening and check the following morning for any leaks.
  • Essential fluids. Check the engine oil levels, transmission, power steering, and brake fluids.
  • Vehicle lighting systems. Ensure headlights, taillights, running lights, and turn signals are all operational. See and be seen.
  • Fuel. Ensure you have adequate fuel (gasoline or diesel) in the tank. For electric vehicles, make sure there’s a full charge before venturing on a trip.

Should a mechanical breakdown occur, motorists should get their vehicle as far out of travel lanes as possible and remain in the vehicle. Drivers can dial #77 for state police assistance.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake