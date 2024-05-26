Vehicle Registration Fees to Increase!

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) today announced adjusted vehicle registration rates for Fiscal Year 2025 renewals. The new rates are a result of legislation passed earlier this year – the Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2024 – which supports a balanced approach to maintaining the state’s budget and transportation infrastructure.

“As directed by state law, the MVA is required to adjust vehicle registration fees that will help provide critical revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund, which ensures all of the state’s infrastructure is in a state of good repair,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “In order to make these new fees as affordable as possible, the MVA is now offering customers the convenient option to choose either a one or two-year registration at time of their renewal.”

The new base rate for registration fees, which have not changed since 2004, is based on vehicle class and weight. The current and adjusted fees are available on the MVA website here, and remain comparable with similar fees assessed by motor vehicle agencies across the nation.

The vehicle fee also includes a health care service surcharge that benefits Marylanders by supporting the Maryland Emergency Medical System Operations Fund (MEMSOF) and the Maryland Trauma Physician Services Fund (MTPSF). The MEMSOF was established to fund the operations of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, which coordinates Emergency Medical Services for Maryland; the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, ensuring the continued availability of Maryland State Police helicopters to provide medevac services for seriously ill and injured people in all parts of the state; and the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute’s education and training programs that prepare the next generation of emergency medical technicians and firefighters. The MTPSF subsidizes documented costs incurred for certain purposes by trauma physicians, trauma health care clinicians and trauma centers.

Individuals with vehicle registrations that expire on or after July 1, 2024 will pay the adjusted rates. Customers that are currently eligible for renewal or have vehicle registrations that expire through the end of June 2024 will continue to pay current vehicle registration rates. Customers are encouraged to sign up for a myMVA accountto view their new registration fee and conveniently renew their vehicle registration online.

In addition to viewing their vehicle registration status, myMVA provides customers with real time access to MVA correspondence, vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and other services. Customers will also receive email reminders about upcoming renewals and follow up notices if MVA records show that licenses or registrations have not been renewed.

