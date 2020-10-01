Board of Elections warning voters about door-to-door collection of ballots

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections is warning residents about people going door-to-door purportedly to collect completed ballots. This is illegal. There are two ways to vote:

Vote in-person (during early voting or on election day)

Vote by absentee or mail-in ballot (returned by mail or placed in a designated drop box)

Details on where and when to vote can be found here.

NEVER give your ballot to a stranger. If someone contacts you about your completed ballot and offering to take it for you, do not fall for it. Please call the Board of Elections immediately at 410-222-6600

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB