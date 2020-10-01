--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Board of Elections warning voters about door-to-door collection of ballots

| October 01, 2020, 06:51 PM

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections is warning residents about people going door-to-door purportedly to collect completed ballots.  This is illegal.  There are two ways to vote:

  • Vote in-person (during early voting or on election day)
  • Vote by absentee or mail-in ballot (returned by mail or placed in a designated drop box)

Details on where and when to vote can be found here.

NEVER give your ballot to a stranger. If someone contacts you about your completed ballot and offering to take it for you, do not fall for it. Please call the Board of Elections immediately at 410-222-6600

