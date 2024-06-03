Daily News Brief | June 3, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Annapolis. The Pride Parade and Fest was off the hook amazing. Spirit Airline workers caught fighting at BWI, Gas tax will go down in July in Maryland but don’t get too excited. The MDTA is soliciting proposals for the new Key Bridge. Some podcast news and more!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, June 3rd 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I made a discovery last night. Regardless of the street, it must be an Eastport thing to drive like you are driving on the lower end of Chesapeake Avenue–swerving out and then ducking behind a parked car to let someone pass. I was on President Street and same thing–despite that road being considerably wider–I guess people are just taking their half out of the middle!

And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a sign up link in the show notes.

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

We do not have much info on this but yesterday just before 2:00pm a 69-year-old bicyclist was struck at Hilltop Land & Primrose Road near the Pip Moyer Rec Center. The injuries warranted being flown by helicopter for treatment. Check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later for the details.

Saturday was the Pride Parade and Festival and all I can say is WOW. Just an amazing day of fun, laughter and love–something we all can use more of! The crowd rivaled, if not exceeded the St. Paddy’s Day Parade and no wonder US News and World Report said it was one of the best on the East coast. I have a ton of photos and will try to get a few albums up today, but I will leave a dropbox link here for yo0u to see them all until I do.

Several Spirit Airlines employees have been suspended following a physical altercation at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The incident involved ground crew members and resulted in minor injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fight, and Spirit Airlines has expressed its commitment to maintaining a safe working environment. The airline is cooperating with the investigation and taking measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Maryland officials have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify a contractor for the replacement of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge, a critical infrastructure component, connects Interstate 695 over the Baltimore harbor. The new span, expected to be completed by 2028, is projected to cost up to $1.9 billion. Maryland’s transportation department is prioritizing the selection process to ensure the bridge meets modern standards and can accommodate future transportation needs. So if we have any bridge builders in the audience, sharpen up those pencils; but beware the timeline is very tight!

Some good news on the tax front for a change! Maryland’s gas tax will see a slight decrease starting in July. The reduction, albeit modest, is a result of adjustments to the state’s inflation indexing formula. This change will provide minor relief to drivers amid fluctuating fuel prices. The current tax rate will drop by a few cents per gallon, easing the financial burden on motorists. State officials acknowledge the reduction’s limited impact but emphasize it as a positive step towards supporting Maryland residents.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with GRace who is a 3-year-old poodle mix who has had a rough life so far. But with the SPCA’s care and treatment, she’s ready to flourish in a forever home! If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, on the Local Business spotlight, we spoke with Evie and Christina from Main & Market so if you missed that, go give it a listen as well.

Remember. June 22nd is Eastport A Rockin’, and if you go to EastportARockin.com and use the code EOAEAR24 you will save $5 off all general admission tickets. And the General Admission tickets to Bands in the Sand are going fast! So, there’s your warning!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report. And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

