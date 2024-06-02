June 2, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Announces New Season

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis ihas announced their new season featuring Tuck Everlasting: The Musical, Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland ,and Disney – Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Jr.

Tuck Everlasting: The Musical asks, “What would you do if you had all eternity?” Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

“You don’t need to live forever, you just need to live.” – running October 18, 2024-November 3, 2024.

In Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland, Alice slides into view at the end of her long fall down the rabbit-hole. It is a more delightful place for the audience than for Alice, who is trying desperately to get back home. She tries to get help from the Mad Hatter, the Rabbit, and from the very nice Cheshire Cat.

“Everything’s got a moral, if only you can find it.” – running February 7-23, 2025.

Disney – Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Jr. is a musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

“Just Keep Swimming.” – running May 16-June 1, 2025.

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) was established in 1959 and has grown to become a premiere theatre program in central Maryland. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization mounts three mainstage productions each year and offers a variety of theatre arts education programming.

Previous Article

How to Ensure E-Invoicing and E-Document Compatibility in Digital Transformation?

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

