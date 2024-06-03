Anne Arundel County Public Library Pulls Out All The Stops For Pride Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following events at area libraries to recognize June’s Pride Month.

Tuesdays, June 4 and 25 (Art Show Reception) and Monday, June 17 at 6 pm (Odenton)

Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 pm (Maryland City at Russett)

Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 pm (Crofton)

Pieces created can be submitted June 1-18 for the Pride Art Show, on display at the Odenton Library from June 25 – August 15.

For adults and teens

Friday, June 7 at 10:30 am (Discoveries: the Library at the Mall)

Saturday, June 15 at 11 am (Severna Park)

Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 am (Broadneck and Glen Burnie)

All families are invited for stories and songs about diversity, love and friendship.

For preschoolers

Monday, June 24 at 6:30 pm (Severna Park)

Monday, July 1 at 6:30 pm (Odenton)

Saturday, August 24 at 11 am (Linthicum)

After reviewing the early years, this adult program will look at the beginnings of the current movement toward LGBTQ+ visibility and rights. Presenters include staff from the Enoch Pratt Free Library and Baltimore Heritage LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour Guides.

For adults

Little Artist

Monday, June 10 at 10:30 am

Preschoolers are invited to explore open-ended art activities and different art mediums while being inspired by Andy Warhol.

1,000 Books Rainbow Ball

Saturday, June 15 at 10:30 am

Preschoolers are invited to enjoy stories and songs of diversity, love and friendship.

Pride Family Social

Saturday, June 15 from 1 to 3 pm

Come together to meet, socialize and grow your community with other LGBTQ+ families. Children are welcome. Light refreshments provided.

For all ages

Library Lock-In: Pride Night

Friday, June 14 at 5:30 pm

Teens will enjoy a low-key night of crafts, snacks, video games and more!

Pride BinGLOW

Thursday, June 27 at 5:30 pm

Celebrate Pride Month with glow-in-the-dark family bingo! Wear your brightest and most colorful attire. For all ages

Pride Month Teen Movie Night

Wednesday, June 5 at 6 pm

Hang out and celebrate with an LGBTQ+ themed movie night! Friends of all identities and orientations welcome.

Thursday, June 13 at 6 pm

Test your knowledge and learn something new at our Pride Month LGBTQ+ themed trivia night.

For teens and adults

Be Gay, Do Crimes Role-Playing Game

Thursday, June 20 at 6 pm

Teens will join friends in cyberpunk role-playing inspired by the events of Stonewall and celebrate queer liberation.

Thursday, June 27 at 2 pm

Join us at the library for queer camaraderie, pride-themed crafts and snacks for an afternoon of fun.

Saturday, June 29 at 11 am

Celebrate Pride Month by drinking queer-themed mocktails while talking about queer books and crafts.

For teens and adults

Let’s Celebrate Differences: Pride

Saturday, June 22 at 2 pm

Celebrate differences with Kindness Grows Here, Inc., as local teens read their favorite LGBTQ+ themed children’s books.

Teen Movie Night: Love, Simon (PG-13)

Monday, June 10 at 6 pm

Love, Simon is a teen romantic comedy-drama released in 2018.

The First Pride was a Riot: The Enduring Legacy of Stonewall

Saturday, June 15 at 2 pm

Saundra Mitchell, acclaimed editor of the LGBTQIA+ anthology series All Out, Out Now, Out There and award- winning author, presents an informal history of the Stonewall uprisings and how they form the basis for today’s Pride parades and festivals, but also remain a call to arms for LGBTQIA+ people and their allies to stand up and demand equality for all.

For a complete list of Pride Month events and book recommendations, visit the AACPL webpage.

