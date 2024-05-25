May 25, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Homestead Gardens
LATEST NEWS
Local News

The Board of Education Looking for Citizen Advisory Committee Members

The Board of Education is now accepting applications for 16 openings on the Executive Committee of its countywide Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a 34-member panel that provides input and advice on specific issues surrounding education throughout the county.

The panel consists of two representatives from each of the 14 high school clusters, one representing elementary schools and one representing secondary schools; two at-large representatives; a military representative; and three representatives appointed by other parent groups in the county. Members, who must be residents of Anne Arundel County, serve two-year terms with an option for a third year if they so desire and are approved by the Board.

The following seats are currently open:

  • Annapolis Cluster, Secondary Representative
  • Arundel Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • Arundel Cluster, Secondary Representative
  • Broadneck Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • Broadneck Cluster, Secondary Representative
  • Chesapeake Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • Glen Burnie Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • North County Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • North County Cluster, Secondary Representative
  • Northeast Cluster, Secondary Representative
  • Old Mill Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • Severn Run Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • Severn Run Cluster, Secondary Representative
  • Severna Park Cluster, Elementary Representative
  • South River Cluster, Secondary Representative
  • Southern Cluster, Secondary Representative

Applications, which can be found here, must be received at the Board of Education by 4 p.m. on May 31, 2024. At a subsequent meeting, the Board will appoint representatives to these positions.

The committee is required to meet at least four times a year, but typically meets seven times annually. Meetings are generally held at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. The meetings and membership in the CAC are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have children in AACPS or not.

More information on the CAC can be found here.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

