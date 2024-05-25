May 25, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local Business Spotlight: Live Arts Maryland

The arts are alive in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis. J. Ernest “Ernie” Green has been at the forefront for many years as the Conductor and the Musical Director of Live Arts Maryland!

From the Annapolis Chorale to the Chamber Orchestra we have all come to know and love the work of the talented people in our community! Each season brings exciting and new music along with some of our favorites–can you say Handel’s Messiah at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church? Broadway to rock and roll–there’s a good chance you can see it all at one of their performance venues– St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Maryland Hall, or in their own Studio at the Annapolis Mall (not far from the Container Store, Library, and SPCA’s Paws at the Mall).

If you have not witnessed Live Arts Maryland, you are missing out. And if you get a chance to sit down with Ernie over a beer or a cup of coffee–do it. But for now…

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

