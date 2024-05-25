Local Business Spotlight: Live Arts Maryland

The arts are alive in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis. J. Ernest “Ernie” Green has been at the forefront for many years as the Conductor and the Musical Director of Live Arts Maryland!

From the Annapolis Chorale to the Chamber Orchestra we have all come to know and love the work of the talented people in our community! Each season brings exciting and new music along with some of our favorites–can you say Handel’s Messiah at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church? Broadway to rock and roll–there’s a good chance you can see it all at one of their performance venues– St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Maryland Hall, or in their own Studio at the Annapolis Mall (not far from the Container Store, Library, and SPCA’s Paws at the Mall).

If you have not witnessed Live Arts Maryland, you are missing out. And if you get a chance to sit down with Ernie over a beer or a cup of coffee–do it. But for now…

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

