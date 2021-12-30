Franchot Calls for MD to Declare State of Emergency Due to COVID Spike

Today, Peter Franchot is calling on the State of Maryland to declare a state of emergency in order to address the surging Omicron variant. During the past 24 hours, hospitalizations reached 2,046, a record number for the pandemic.

“Statistics like this are expected to increase over the next few weeks and it is critical that the State of Maryland does everything in its power to protect and support its residents and businesses,” said Franchot.

In declaring a state of emergency and leveraging the state’s full resources, Franchot believes it is imperative we aim to:

Increase the number of testing sites operating in Maryland;

Expand access to rapid tests, including at-home tests; and

Require masking in public spaces.

“In addition to the immediate implementation of these public health measures, Maryland has a $6 billion surplus that we can and should use to enable families to stay at home while minimizing suffering as we combat this variant,” said Franchot. “The Governor and State should immediately issue $2,000 survival checks to our lowest-earning families and expand funding for and subsidize child care providers, and provide direct aid payment to small businesses, especially women and minority-owned businesses.”

Franchot concluded, “As we experience some of the most uncertain days of this pandemic, it is imperative that we meet the moment with leadership equal to our crisis. It is vital that Maryland’s leadership has a unified response against COVID-19.

“There have been 11,467 deaths due to COVID-19. Everyone must do their part to ensure that our hospitals have the resources to support those who are severely ill. I applaud the many organizations, such as the Enoch Pratt Free Library, for distributing at-home tests during the holidays. We must continue to make both on-site and at-home testing accessible, particularly for communities that are most vulnerable. I urge all Marylanders to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, and to wear a mask in public spaces.”

