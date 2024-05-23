Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland Wins 15 First-Place Awards from Casino Player Magazine

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has been recognized by Casino Player Magazine with 15 first-place awards, including Best Overall Dining. This marks the 11th consecutive year the state’s largest tourist destination has earned top honors across various dining and entertainment categories.

Ryan Eller, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the importance of guest satisfaction in their decision-making process. The awards are based on votes from Casino Player Magazine readers, reflecting their preferences for dining and entertainment options at casinos nationwide.

This year, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland received top honors in the following categories:

Best Overall Dining

Best New Restaurant: KOHO Korean BBQ House

Best Steakhouse: The Prime Rib

Best Asian: Luk Fu

Best Sushi: 8 at Luk Fu

Best Burger Joint: Orchid Kitchen

Best Deli: Morty’s Delicatessen

Best Coffee Shop: Luckies

Best Desserts: Luckies

Best Romantic Restaurant: The Prime Rib

Best Late-Night Dining: David’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Sports Bar: Sports & Social Maryland

Best Happy Hour: Sports & Social Maryland

Best Bartenders: David’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Place to See a Concert: The HALL at Live!

For more information, visit Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland’s website.

