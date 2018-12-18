Department of Aging announces Caregiver Workshops

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce two (2) upcoming Caregiver Educational Workshops.

Department staff will present “Discover the Programs” on January 9, 2019, 1:30-3:00 pm, at the Department of Aging & Disabilities North County office (7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie). For information or to register for this workshop, call 410-222-4375, or register online at http://www.aacounty.org/aging.

A limited number of spaces are available for the January 16, 2019, 1:30-3:30 pm, “Communicating through Behaviors with Dementia Live” workshop. This workshop is a high impact dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. The workshop will be held at the Department of Aging & Disabilities North County office (7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie). Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For information or to register for this workshop, call 410-222-4375 or 410-222-4339.

All workshops are presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

The 2018-2019 workshops are sponsored by Somerford Place Annapolis, Annapolitan Assisted Living, Maryland Relay, Brightview Senior Living, Assisted Living Locators, Genesis Health Care, Anatomy Gifts Registry, Right at Home, Home Instead Senior Care, Stavely and Sallitto Elder Law, LLC, Synergy Home Care of Anne Arundel County, the Arbor Terrace at Waugh Chapel, Morningside House of Friendship, Spring Arbor Assisted Living, BrightStar Care, and Genesis Home Health Care.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Seniors