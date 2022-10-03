Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Annapolis Police Report Stabbing and Shooting Over Weekend

| October 03, 2022, 12:11 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing and a shooting that left one man injured and a vehicle damaged.

Stabbing

On October 1, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of Bens Drive for a reported stabbing.

Investigation revealed that two males were involved in a physical altercation. The suspect subsequently pulled a knife and stabbed the male victim several times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and was last listed in stable condition. The suspect did remain at the scene and was arrested and charged.

Shooting

On October 1, 2022 at approximately 3:20 am, Annapolis Police. officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Royal Street.

The victim was operating a tow truck and was called to the scene to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. There was an argument over the cost of the service, at which time the victim began to drive away.

As the victim was driving away in the tow truck, the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the victim’s truck striking it. The victim was not injured in this incident; this is an open and ongoing investigation.

