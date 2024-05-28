May 28, 2024
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Technology Behind Stablecoins: Exploring Blockchain Innovations Brooklyn Park Middle School Wins 2024 Kindness Cup Don’t Fall for this E-ZPass Toll Scam Adoption Trends: How Bitcoin is Going Mainstream Best Casinos In Las Vegas: Complete Guide (2024)
Local News

Don’t Fall for this E-ZPass Toll Scam

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown is warning consumers about scam texts falsely claiming to represent a road toll collection service asserting that you owe money for unpaid tolls. The scam text looks similar to the example displayed below:  

Maryland Toll Services: We’ve noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.51 on your record. To avoid a late fee of $50.00, visit https://sunspasstolls.com to settle your invoice. 
Sample scam text. Do NOT click the link.

Do not pay any money or reveal personal information to any person or group that contacts you through a text about a toll debt.  

If you receive one of these texts, the Attorney General recommends that you: 

  • Do NOT click on any links in the text. 
  • File a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov, and be sure to include:
    • The phone number from which the text originated; and
    • The website listed in the text.
  • Check your account using the legitimate website of the toll service. For Maryland E-ZPass, this website is https://driveezmd.com/
  • Contact the toll service’s customer service phone number. Maryland E-ZPass’ customer service number is 1-888-321-6824.
  • After doing the above, delete any texts you receive like this. 

If you have received a text like this and paid the texter any amount of money or revealed any personal information, follow these steps: 

  • Contact the company that facilitated the funds transfer to see if you can stop the payment.
  • Contact the Attorney General’s Identity Theft Unit to learn how to protect yourself in case the scammers try to use your personal information and how to recover if you are impacted.
  • Contact your local law enforcement department to report the theft. 
  • Report the incident to the Office of the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission.  

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Adoption Trends: How Bitcoin is Going Mainstream

 Next Article

Brooklyn Park Middle School Wins 2024 Kindness Cup

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu