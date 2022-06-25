Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Muralize It

| June 25, 2022, 12:00 PM


What are the chances that two Argentinian women who were strangers,  move to Anne Arundel County and have children who randomly become friends in the same school? Before speaking with Andrea and Sonia, I would have said zero.  But not only did they connect, but have become business partners in Muralize It!

Muralize It is three companies in one. One part is a staging company for homes that are about to go on the market. Another is an interior decorating company by two women with an eye for style. And the third arm is a color consulting firm.

Realtors from across the region call on Muralize It to stage a home for sale, which they say goes a long way to increasing a sales price.

Today we talk about the business, how they got started, and their experience with the Inclusive Ventures Program with the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation.

These are two women with a vision and they are on the move and have no signs of stopping!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake