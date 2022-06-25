Local Business Spotlight: Muralize It

What are the chances that two Argentinian women who were strangers, move to Anne Arundel County and have children who randomly become friends in the same school? Before speaking with Andrea and Sonia, I would have said zero. But not only did they connect, but have become business partners in

Muralize It is three companies in one. One part is a staging company for homes that are about to go on the market. Another is an interior decorating company by two women with an eye for style. And the third arm is a color consulting firm.

Realtors from across the region call on Muralize It to stage a home for sale, which they say goes a long way to increasing a sales price.

Today we talk about the business, how they got started, and their experience with the Inclusive Ventures Program with the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation.

These are two women with a vision and they are on the move and have no signs of stopping!

