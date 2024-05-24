Daily News Brief | May 24, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A local jewelry store was robbed of a $39,000 Rolex watch. Live! Casino and Hotel raked in 15 awards from Casino Player Magazine. Naval Bagels is expanding to Edgewater. There are plenty of events to check out this Memorial Day long weekend!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Good morning, it's Friday, May 24th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Today, we have a bunch of news, so we better get into it, shall we?

On Tuesday, Annapolis Police responded to a theft at a jewelry store on the 100 block of Main Street. A Hispanic male and female asked to see a gold Rolex watch, indicated they wanted to buy it, and helped the employee package it. The couple then left the store without completing the purchase, leaving the packaging behind. The employee later discovered the empty package and the watch, valued at $39,500, was missing.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland was recognized by Casino Player Magazine with 15 first-place awards, including Best Overall Dining. This marks the 11th consecutive year the state’s largest tourist destination has earned top honors in various dining and entertainment categories. Executive Vice President and General Manager Ryan Eller expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the importance of guest satisfaction. The awards are based on votes from Casino Player Magazine readers.

Naval Bagels is opening its third location in Edgewater, Maryland. Known for their award-winning bagels and excellent service, Naval Bagels has been a community fixture since 2000. They offer a wide range of bagels, including the popular Avocado Delight sandwich, which is made using traditional boiled and baked methods. Founder Sean Adams, a graduate of the California Culinary Academy, learned the craft in New York City. Naval Bagels is also known for its community involvement, sponsoring school auctions, cancer benefits, and local sports events, including Naval Academy Athletics. Craig Rentch, the operator of the new location, expressed excitement about the opening, emphasizing their commitment to the community. The new Edgewater location is now open, with grand opening details to follow soon.

For Memorial Day Weekend, several events are planned:

This morning: Commissioning and Graduation. Unless you have an invite, avoid the stadium area until after 1pm. Follow along with the ceremony–we intend to do some live blogging if the wifi and cellular gods are in our favor!

Saturday: The Capital SUP Kick-Off Party at Nautilus Point on Back Creek in Annapolis from 4 to 8 PM. Tickets are $40, with a 50% discount for members. The event includes food from Capriotti’s, drinks by RaR and Pherm Brewing, tastings with Gray Wolf Spirits, board rental, and live music by Shawn Owen.

Sunday: The City Dock Summer Concert featuring La Feria De Las Flores from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at City Dock’s Susan Campbell Park. This is a free concert with a water view.

Monday: The Annapolis Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 AM. The route starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, moves to Church Circle, continues on Main Street, and ends at City Dock. Expect rolling road closures during the parade.!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Ziggy Pablo, a cool 7-year-old terrier mix that needs a good, stable home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt Ziggy Pablo and give him the home he deserves!

