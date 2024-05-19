May 21, 2024
Annapolis, US 61 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How To Write A Reflection Paper: A Complete Guide Severna Park Seniors Level the Playing Field for Project Hearts for Hon’s. Students partner with the Hon’s Honey to support women survivors of trauma. WEDNESDAY: Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank Daily News Brief | May 20, 2024
Local News

Baysox Drop Series Finale To Rumble Ponies on Sunday Afternoon 

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. 

Bowie (21-17) came from behind twice to tie the game on Sunday, before a late two-run home run from Binghamton’s Jaylen Palmer gave the Rumble Ponies the lead for good. 

The Baysox fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first off a pair of hits, an error, and a passed ball. Bowie would eventually tie the game in the top of the third, where, with two outs, Max Wagner worked an 11-pitch walk before Jud Fabian laced a two-run double into left-center field, chasing Binghamton starter Joander Suarez after just two and two-third innings. The Rumble Ponies immediately bounced back via a Kevin Parada solo home run off Baysox right-handed starter Ryan Long who went three frames on the afternoon.  

Long handed the ball to right-hander Cameron Weston, who shined once again for Bowie, striking out five and keeping Binghamton off the board his first four innings out of the bullpen. Bowie tied the game for a second time in the fifth, when Dylan Beavers belted his fifth home run of the season – a solo shot well out to right field, as part of a three-hit day. 

Bowie threatened to take the lead in the top of the seventh, as the Baysox drew three walks to load the bases, but back-to-back strikeouts from the Rumble Ponies kept the game tied. 

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Weston (L, 1-1) exited the game with a runner on first and two outs. Right-hander Nick Richmond entered and allowed the go-ahead big fly to Palmer. Bowie would get a pair of runners on in the ninth, but ultimately went down quietly. 

The loss snaps Bowie’s season-high, four-game winning streak. The Baysox took four of six on the week in Binghamton, clinching their first road series win of the season. 

Bowie returns home to host a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:05 pm. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X. 

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

Real Estate Legal Expertise

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | May 20, 2024

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu