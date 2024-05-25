Baysox Can’t Contain Richmond Bats in High-Scoring Defeat

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, gave up a season-high 17 runs in a 17-10 loss against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Richmond (20-23) started the scoring with six runs in the third inning on four hits off Bowie starting right-hander Alex Pham. Four of the six runs came off one swing by Andy Thomas, who launched a grand slam to right-center to give the Flying Squirrels a 6-0 lead.

Bowie answered (22-20) in the bottom of the third with four runs on just one hit. Three of the four runs were brought home on Samuel Basallo’s seventh homer of the season, a three-run shot to right field. The Orioles No. 2 prospect delivered his second homer of the series at an estimated distance of 392 feet at an exit velocity of 115 mph. It’s Basallo’s fourth three RBI game of the season.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on three more runs in the fourth on a three-run homer by Victor Bericoto off Pham, his second homer of the series, to make it 9-4 Richmond.

Pham allowed a career-high nine runs on seven hits and a career-high five walks over four innings pitched in a no decision.

The Baysox trimmed the Richmond lead down to two after a bases-clearing double from TT Bowens in the fifth. Bowens now has 27 RBI on the season, which continues to lead the team and is tied for fifth-most in the Eastern League. It’s Bowens’ fourth three RBI game of the season.

Bowie took its first lead in the sixth on Silas Ardoin’s first home run of the season, a three-run blast to left-center over the pitch clock, to put Bowie ahead 10-9. Ardoin drove in a team-high four RBI on the night, his first four RBI game at Double-A.

The Baysox lead did not last long as Richmond plated home two runs in the seventh to retake the lead 11-10 on an RBI infield single by Adrián Sugastey and an RBI fielder’s choice from Luis Toribio off left-hander Ryan Hennen (L, 1-1).

Hennen took the loss after giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits in 1.1 innings of relief.

The floodgates opened for the Flying Squirrels in the final two innings with six runs across on six hits which included a two-run single from Thomas, a two-run double from Wilson and an RBI double from Grant McCray to make it 17-10 Richmond.

Thomas drove in a game-high six RBI on the night and Bericoto came a triple shy of the cycle for the Flying Squirrels, who have won three of the first four games in the series.

Richmond right-hander Tanner Kiest (W, 3-1) picked up the win after delivering 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Tyler Myrick (S, 3) grabbed his third save of the year with two scoreless frames.

Richmond has now won seven of 10 over Bowie in the season series.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Flying Squirrels tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (1-1, 1.80 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Matt Frisbee (0-5, 7.07 ERA) for Richmond.

