Local Business Spotlight: Quantum Sails

According to Charlie Saville, he’s been sailing since he was in a bassinette. Apparently that is true, so it makes sense that he is the Global Director of Client Care for Quantum Sails –the world’s second largest sailmaker which got its start here in Annapolis back in 1996.

In the past 25 yeaars, they have grown to 60 locations (or lofts as they call them) and handle the sail needs of sailors worldwide. This was a particularly fun conversation because I truly come into it from a point of ignorance and learned a whole lot…. including, the definitive answer to the question, “Is Annapolis the Sailing Capital of the United States?”

Have a listen!

