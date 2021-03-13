THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Quantum Sails

| March 13, 2021, 12:00 PM


According to Charlie Saville, he’s been sailing since he was in a bassinette. Apparently that is true, so it makes sense that he is the Global Director of Client Care for Quantum Sails–the world’s second largest sailmaker which got its start here in Annapolis back in 1996.

In the past 25 yeaars, they have grown to  60 locations (or lofts as they call them) and handle the sail needs of sailors worldwide. This was a particularly fun conversation because I truly come into it from a point of ignorance and learned a whole lot…. including, the definitive answer to the question, “Is Annapolis the Sailing Capital of the United States?”

Have a listen!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here's your link to them all!
About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

