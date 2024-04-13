April 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 65 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Full Schedule Released for 25th Annual Maryland Film Festival How Law Firms Adapt to Evolving Legal Challenges Kids’ Chance of Maryland to Provide Higher Education Scholarships for Children of Bridge Worker Victims Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Collection Gallery Arundel Rivers Bringing Environmental Education to Hundreds of Youth at YMCA Camp Letts
Local News

Kids’ Chance of Maryland to Provide Higher Education Scholarships for Children of Bridge Worker Victims

Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. (KCMD) has announced plans to offer scholarship opportunities to the qualified children of the construction workers who tragically lost their lives in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, MD. 

The organization has provided scholarships to the children of Maryland’s catastrophically injured workers since 1996. It plans to contact the families of the deceased construction workers to offer scholarship opportunities to their qualifying children when they are ready to pursue higher education.

Leaders from the organization explained how being a resource to these families in the wake of this tragedy connects with the core mission of KCMD, which is giving the kids of Maryland workers who have been injured or killed on the job a chance at a better future.

“Based on Governor Moore issuing a call to action over the weekend, Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. (KCMD) realized we are in a unique position to help these families based on our current structure and jumped into action. We strongly believe that every student has the right to pursue their dreams through education. Our Board of Directors is committed to helping relieve future educational barriers for these children by making sure they know we are a supportive resource and offer scholarships to the kids of Maryland’s catastrophically injured workers,” said Edgar Dodd III, incoming President of Kids’ Chance of Maryland.

Thomas Phelan, current Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. President continued, “We recognize these men were doing the very important job of ensuring a safe roadway on the bridge when they perished. KCMD will inform them of the financial assistance available for qualifying college or trade school enrollment when the time comes. KCMD and I want to express our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to their loved ones during this difficult time.” 

Construction work is widely recognized as one of the most hazardous jobs in the country and this tragedy serves to underscore the inherent danger that workers face daily to support their families. The six victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse were all employees of Brawner Builders and were described as humble and hardworking by their colleagues. The workers, most of whom were fathers, were repairing masonry and potholes on the bridge 185 feet above the Patapsco River when tragedy struck. Among those presumed dead are Miguel Luna, a father of five; Maynor Suazo Sandoval, a father of a 5-year-old daughter and teenage son; Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes a father of four, Jose Mynor Lopez, who left behind a wife and children, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, and one yet to be named victim.

Upcoming 2024 Scholarship Fundraising Events:

·        Kids’ Chance of Maryland Golf Tournament July 22, 2024, at Compass Point Golf Course

·        Kids’ Chance of Maryland Gala – October 17, 2024, at the Baltimore Museum of Industry

·        A 1K Fun Run and Corn Hole Tournament for Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. will be held on September 16-17, 2024, at the Ashore Resort & Beach Club in Ocean City. MD as part of the Maryland Workers Compensation Education Association Conference (www.mwcea.net

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Collection Gallery

 Next Article

How Law Firms Adapt to Evolving Legal Challenges

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu