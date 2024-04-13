Kids’ Chance of Maryland to Provide Higher Education Scholarships for Children of Bridge Worker Victims

Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. (KCMD) has announced plans to offer scholarship opportunities to the qualified children of the construction workers who tragically lost their lives in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, MD.

The organization has provided scholarships to the children of Maryland’s catastrophically injured workers since 1996. It plans to contact the families of the deceased construction workers to offer scholarship opportunities to their qualifying children when they are ready to pursue higher education.

Leaders from the organization explained how being a resource to these families in the wake of this tragedy connects with the core mission of KCMD, which is giving the kids of Maryland workers who have been injured or killed on the job a chance at a better future.

“Based on Governor Moore issuing a call to action over the weekend, Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. (KCMD) realized we are in a unique position to help these families based on our current structure and jumped into action. We strongly believe that every student has the right to pursue their dreams through education. Our Board of Directors is committed to helping relieve future educational barriers for these children by making sure they know we are a supportive resource and offer scholarships to the kids of Maryland’s catastrophically injured workers,” said Edgar Dodd III, incoming President of Kids’ Chance of Maryland.

Thomas Phelan, current Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. President continued, “We recognize these men were doing the very important job of ensuring a safe roadway on the bridge when they perished. KCMD will inform them of the financial assistance available for qualifying college or trade school enrollment when the time comes. KCMD and I want to express our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to their loved ones during this difficult time.”

Construction work is widely recognized as one of the most hazardous jobs in the country and this tragedy serves to underscore the inherent danger that workers face daily to support their families. The six victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse were all employees of Brawner Builders and were described as humble and hardworking by their colleagues. The workers, most of whom were fathers, were repairing masonry and potholes on the bridge 185 feet above the Patapsco River when tragedy struck. Among those presumed dead are Miguel Luna, a father of five; Maynor Suazo Sandoval, a father of a 5-year-old daughter and teenage son; Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes a father of four, Jose Mynor Lopez, who left behind a wife and children, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, and one yet to be named victim.

Upcoming 2024 Scholarship Fundraising Events:

· Kids’ Chance of Maryland Golf Tournament July 22, 2024, at Compass Point Golf Course

· Kids’ Chance of Maryland Gala – October 17, 2024, at the Baltimore Museum of Industry

· A 1K Fun Run and Corn Hole Tournament for Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. will be held on September 16-17, 2024, at the Ashore Resort & Beach Club in Ocean City. MD as part of the Maryland Workers Compensation Education Association Conference (www.mwcea.net)

