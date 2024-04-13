Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Collection Gallery

Last week we spoke with Audrey from the Inner West Street Association and this week we speak with another cog in the wheel of West Street and the proprietor of the fabulous The Annapolis Collection Gallery— Katherine Burke!

The Annapolis Collection Gallery has been a fixture at 55 West Street since 2007 featuring the artwork of Annapolis Master Artists such as Greg Harlin, Ann Munro Wood, Moe Hanson, Roxie Munro, Yoomi Yoon and Rick Casali. And the stunning artwork of Jay Fleming.

The shop is eclectic and fun and full of history. Browse the flat files of photos from the Annapolis of yesteryear! Find the perfect painting, print, or sculpture for your home. Or, just have a chat with one of the most fascinating women on the block!

