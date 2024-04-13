April 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 65 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Full Schedule Released for 25th Annual Maryland Film Festival How Law Firms Adapt to Evolving Legal Challenges Kids’ Chance of Maryland to Provide Higher Education Scholarships for Children of Bridge Worker Victims Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Collection Gallery Arundel Rivers Bringing Environmental Education to Hundreds of Youth at YMCA Camp Letts
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Collection Gallery

Last week we spoke with Audrey from the Inner West Street Association and this week we speak with another cog in the wheel of West Street and the proprietor of the fabulous The Annapolis Collection Gallery— Katherine Burke!

The Annapolis Collection Gallery has been a fixture at 55 West Street since 2007 featuring the artwork of Annapolis Master Artists such as Greg Harlin, Ann Munro Wood, Moe Hanson, Roxie Munro, Yoomi Yoon and Rick Casali. And the stunning artwork of Jay Fleming.

The shop is eclectic and fun and full of history. Browse the flat files of photos from the Annapolis of yesteryear! Find the perfect painting, print, or sculpture for your home. Or, just have a chat with one of the most fascinating women on the block!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Arundel Rivers Bringing Environmental Education to Hundreds of Youth at YMCA Camp Letts

 Next Article

Kids’ Chance of Maryland to Provide Higher Education Scholarships for Children of Bridge Worker Victims

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu