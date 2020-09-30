COVID shouldn’t prevent you from enjoying the Fall season with Watermark

As we head into cooler weather, Watermark® is excited to present their Autumn in Annapolis lineup. They are putting the “spooky” in spooky season with many ways to explore the haunted nooks and crannies of Historic Annapolis.

The regulars are still here! Annapolis Tours℠ by Watermark® and Cruises on the Bay℠ by Watermark® are extending the regular public cruise and walking tour season through October. The Spa Creek Tour is running all week and the Annapolis Harbor & USNA Cruise is running most Saturdays and Sundays. The Colonial Annapolis Walking Tour and Colonial Annapolis & Paca Garden Tour are available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. And the Scenic Severn River, Chesapeake Bay Bridges, and Thomas Point Lighthouse 90-minute cruises will be available on select Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. All are such wonderful ways to explore Annapolis’ rich history and incredible scenery. For the latest information and updates, please visit watermarkjourney.com .

Additionally, Cruises on the Bay℠ by Watermark® and Annapolis Tours℠ by Watermark® are offering an entertaining lineup of unique experiences for the fall. Their haunted land and sea experience, Spirits & Spirits,debuted this summer, and will continue through October. Guests will begin their 2-hour journey aboard the open-air vessel, Miss Anne, to venture through haunted waterways. A period-dressed Ghost Guide will entertain with nautical myths and pirate tales. Following the cruise, guests will continue on foot to hear stories of unexplained mysteries and end at St. Anne’s Cemetery. This event will take place Friday nights 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Tickets are $39/person. A variety of beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and snacks will be available for purchase during the cruise. For reservations, please visit: annapolistours.com/spirits-spirits/.

Content Continues Below

For those brave enough to join, Annapolis Tours℠ by Watermark® is offering Special Historic Hauntings, a ghost tour enhanced with an exclusive visit to the historic, dimly lit Hammond Harwood House garden. You will be led by a spirited guide through the dark and narrow streets of this old and creaky town. What frightened early 19th Century folks in Annapolis? Find out! Stopping at spooky spots, stories of the dead will be shiveringly shared. This tour is available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in October. Tickets are $25/adult and $14/child. For reservations, please visit: annapolistours.com/special-historic-hauntings/.

Enjoy gorgeous scenery with Cruises on the Bay℠ by Watermark®’s Fall Foliage Bay Lighthouse Cruise. This beautiful cruise will take you to see three Chesapeake Bay Lighthouses, with live interpretation by their ‘Lighthouse Keeper’. This cruise is offered October 17th at 11:15am-2:15pm and 2:45pm-5:45pm. Tickets are $49/adult and $26/child (11 and under). For reservations, please visit: cruisesonthebay.com/fall-foliage-bay-lighthouse-cruise/.

Cruises on the Bay℠ by Watermark® is offering a Chesapeake Bay Heritage Cruise with a very special live interpreter: a Maryland Certified Chesapeake Bay Storyteller. The cruise will take you along some of the most beautiful shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay, the Annapolis Harbor, and the United States Naval Academy. Connect to the treasure that is the Bay from its ecology and sustainability to the history of the beautiful historic seaport of Annapolis and the USNA. This cruise will be offered on October 24th from 1:30pm-4:00pm. Tickets are $49/adult and $26/child (11 and under). For reservations, please visit: cruisesonthebay.com/chesapeake-bay-heritage-cruise/.

By popular demand, Cruises on the Bay℠ by Watermark® has introduced a brand-new event: the Annapolis Sunset Cruise. You’ll head out on the water to watch the sunset and see the lights of the Annapolis Harbor come alive. Relax on this hour-long cruise with a cool cocktail, a fun music playlist, and watch the harbor lights appear. Beverages are available for purchase from the on-board River Run Bar. They do ask that you leave your furry friends at home for this cruise. (Well-behaved pups are allowed on all regular cruises and the water taxi.) This cruise will be offered on Saturday nights in October. Check their website for dates! Tickets are $25/adult and $13/child (11 and under). For reservations, please visit: cruisesonthebay.com/annapolis-sunset-cruise/.

Enjoy the leaves changing color on land and the cool breeze on the water during Autumn in Annapolis with Watermark®.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB