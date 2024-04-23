Hyatt & Weber Hires Former Annapolis City Attorney to Handle Land Use and Zoning Issues

Hyatt & Weber, P.A., a law firm based in Annapolis, is expanding its Land Use and Zoning, Commercial Litigation and Real Estate practices with the addition of associate attorney Mark L. “Tripp” Fulton, III. In his new role, Fulton will guide businesses, property owners and individuals as they navigate a variety of land use challenges and business disputes.

Mark L. “Tripp” Fulton, III.

A former assistant city attorney for the City of Annapolis, Fulton brings a deep understanding of the issues facing local governments, businesses and residents. He regularly represents clients in matters before local administrative agencies, boards of appeals, and state and federal courts.

Fulton earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Maryland School of Law. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and political science from the University of Maryland. Following law school, he clerked for Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Wachs.

“Our firm is delighted to have Tripp on board,” said Hyatt & Weber Founder and Managing Partner Alan J. Hyatt. “His experience, coupled with his service-oriented approach, exemplifies our longstanding commitment to providing high-quality representation for our clients.”

A native Marylander, Fulton grew up in Severna Park and currently resides in Annapolis.

